Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $410.92. 14,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $387.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

