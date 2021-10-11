Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,986,045 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,852 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 9,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

