Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Insider Acquires £50,167.20 in Stock

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) insider Jacqueline Daniell acquired 1,672,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £50,167.20 ($65,543.77).

Shares of Crimson Tide stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 464,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of £19.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. Crimson Tide plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Get Crimson Tide alerts:

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.