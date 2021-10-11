Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of CRTO opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Criteo has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 366.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

