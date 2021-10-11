Critical Comparison: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 166.01%. Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Reservoir Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 8.22 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -14.75 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Enthusiast Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

