Critical Contrast: Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75%

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for L’Air Liquide and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 1 2 6 0 2.56 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than L’Air Liquide.

Dividends

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. L’Air Liquide pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Pjsc Lukoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $23.40 billion 3.26 $2.78 billion $1.18 27.27 Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.89 $209.41 million N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pjsc Lukoil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats L’Air Liquide on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants. The Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on new markets which require a global approach, drawing on science, technologies, development models, and usages related to digital transformation. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

