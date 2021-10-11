Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.80. 2,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $808.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

