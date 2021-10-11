CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFB stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $692.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

