Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $21,005,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,028,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

