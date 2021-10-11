Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0595 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $8,766.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,219.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.01045289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00337369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00313704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,177,351 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

