Crowny Price Reaches $0.0158 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $146,639.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.