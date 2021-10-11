Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001297 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00097295 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.06 or 0.00677429 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

