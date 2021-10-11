Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,292 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $65.39. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,686. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.