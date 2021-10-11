CryptoSoul 1-Day Volume Tops $1,233.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $560,845.84 and $1,233.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00098821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.64 or 0.00424889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00033672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

