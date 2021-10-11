CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9,580.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 92.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 346,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.