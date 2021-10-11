CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Reaches $360,585.29

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.34 or 0.00083421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $360,585.29 and approximately $455.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

