Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,453. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after buying an additional 109,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

