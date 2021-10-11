Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.75% of Customers Bancorp worth $185,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

