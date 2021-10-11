Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.36

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.