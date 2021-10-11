CVCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. CVCoin has a market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 161.5% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00014955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.