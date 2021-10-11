CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $81.07

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.07, but opened at $84.30. CVR Partners shares last traded at $85.18, with a volume of 299 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $902.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

