CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $271,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 220,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.1% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.84. 69,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,568. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.