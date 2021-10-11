CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $6.68 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $909,775.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00312799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,490.46 or 1.00083896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00055581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.