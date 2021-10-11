Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.79

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 24728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

