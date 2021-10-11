Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Purchased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 280.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents comprises 0.8% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 3.15% of Cytosorbents worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

