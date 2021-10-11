Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.05. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.22% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.