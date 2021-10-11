D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.49

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 201627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEH. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of D8 during the second quarter worth about $4,487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in D8 by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 961,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About D8 (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

