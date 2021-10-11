DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $255,600.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00218790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094201 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

