Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 32,795 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

