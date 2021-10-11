Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 86,598 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

