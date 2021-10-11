Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,747 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

