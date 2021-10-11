Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $261.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

