Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $177.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.