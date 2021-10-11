Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $492.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

