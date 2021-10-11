Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $15.18 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $601.50 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.