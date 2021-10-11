Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

