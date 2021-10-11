Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.