Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 26,746 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

