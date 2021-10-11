Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 3,285 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $545.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

