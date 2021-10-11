Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 417,948 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

