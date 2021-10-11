Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 5,100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

HubSpot stock opened at $679.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $673.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $736.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

