Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $390.74 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

