Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $16,548,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

