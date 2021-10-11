Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $175.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.15. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

