Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 31,630 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,630 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

