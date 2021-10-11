Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 532 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $205.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.