Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €80.68 ($94.92) on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1 year high of €82.66 ($97.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.48.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

