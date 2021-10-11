Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
