Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.44 ($71.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

EPA:BN opened at €56.89 ($66.93) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.69.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

