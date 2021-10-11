Dash (DASH) Price Hits $186.75 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $186.75 or 0.00330388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $228.08 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,374,750 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.